Revive35 Project open forums underway

The city of Dayton is looking at ways to improve safety, access and development along U.S. 35.

DAYTON, Ohio — Dayton wants residents’ feedback on a new highway project.

It’s called Revive35, and its goal is to improve the highway corridor.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Kylie Bridgeman read up on the city’s plans with these open forums.

People are weighing in their opinions this week as the city is hosting three feedback and workshop sessions.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Revive35: Dayton launches initiative to reimagine U.S. 35 corridor

They will be October 27 and October 28.

The project is supported by a $2 million federal grant.

TRENDING STORIES:

U.S. 35 stretches across the Miami Valley, but leaders in Montgomery County are focusing on the part drivers take through Dayton, specifically from Linden Avenue to S. Gettysburg.

Right now, three lanes of travel flow in both directions.

The east side of the highway was built in the 1960s, and the lanes west of Interstate 75 came in the late 1990s.

The city wants resident feedback on how they can improve the corridor.

Officials are looking at ways to improve safety, access and development along the highway.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dayton seeking input on Revive35 Project

The money is coming from the Department of Transportation’s Reconnecting Communities Project.

The plan was originally launched over the summer, and leaders want to hear people’s ideas on everything from traffic flow to public health.

If you would like to give your input, you can go to the following sessions:

October 27 at 4 p.m. Dayton Metro Library - West Branch 300 Abbey

October 27 at 6 p.m. East End Community Services - 624 Xenia Ave

October 28, Stop In Anytime from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. - Dayton Metro Library - Downtown 213 E 3rd St

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group