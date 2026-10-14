Ribbon cutting to be held for Dayton area 7 Brew location

DAYTON — A new 7 Brew location is coming to Dayton next month.

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The Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce shared on social media that there will be a ribbon-cutting at the 7 Brew Coffee in Dayton on November 9 from 2 to 3 p.m.

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The event will take place at the new location at 4211 Linden Ave.

7 Brew Coffee is known for its high-energy service and extensive customizable drink menu, and offers coffee, flavored energy drinks, teas, and seasonal selections through a convenient drive-thru experience.

7 Brew Coffee has eight other locations in the Miami Valley, according to its website.

The coffee shops are located in Beavercreek, Bellefontaine, Dayton, Greenville, Huber Heights, Sidney, Springboro, and Springfield.

Anyone interested in attending the ribbon-cutting can register for the event here.

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