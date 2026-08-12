Wayne County districts announce Thursday closures due to flooding

WAYNE COUNTY — Some schools in Wayne County, Indiana, will be closed on Thursday due to extensive flooding.

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Richmond Community Schools announced the closure in a social media post, citing not only the flooding but also the Level 3 Travel Warning under which Wayne County has been placed.

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They added that there will be no e-learning or Canvas assignments for students, and told staff not to report to work.

“The safety of our students, staff, and families is our top priority,” the district said.

Centerville-Abington Community Schools also announced they would be closed on Thursday.

The district said in a post that the day will be made up at a later date.

Western Wayne Schools in Cambridge City will also be closed on Thursday.

“The safety of our students, families, and staff is our highest priority. Please stay safe, avoid flooded areas, and follow the instructions and guidance of emergency personnel,” the district said in a post.

Nettle Creek Schools in Hagerstown will again utilize an eLearning Day on Thursday, according to a post on the district’s Facebook page.

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