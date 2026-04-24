Richmond K9 teams get chance to train at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

RICHMOND — The K9 teams at the Richmond Police Department got the opportunity to train at the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway this week.

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The department shared photos of K9 Skee and Officer Uphaus, K9 Bane and Officer Wolfal, and K9 Baas and Officer Nordman on the Yard of Bricks and at Gasoline Alley.

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The department said that training in new environments is important to help teams stay sharp and ready for anything they may face.

“And yeah…safe to say these pups didn’t just hit the track…they were paws-itively built for speed," the department wrote in a social media post.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway is the oldest continually operating racetrack in the country. It’s home to the Indianapolis 500.

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