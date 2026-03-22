Right lane closed after car ends up in ditch on I-75

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Officers responded after a crash on Interstate 75 in Montgomery County on Sunday.

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Miami Township officers responded at around 4:43 p.m. to a crash on northbound I-75 near Austin Boulevard.

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ODOT cameras show a black car ending up in a ditch.

Officers have closed the right shoulder on I-75.

The right lane is also closed due to Ohio’s move-over law.

News Center 7 is working to determine if anyone was injured and what caused the crash.

We will continue to update this story.

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