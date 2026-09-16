Right lane closed after rollover crash involving semi on I-70 in Preble Co.; at least 1 injured

PREBLE COUNTY — State troopers and medics responded to a rollover crash involving a semi on Interstate 70 early Wednesday.
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The crash happened just after 4 a.m. at the 4100 block of State Route 726 near I-70 in Preble County, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) dispatcher.
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The dispatcher said that the right lane is closed on I-70 just past State Route 726.
At least one person was injured, and the crash involved a semi.
OHGO’s website reports that State Route 726 is closed in both directions south of U.S. 40 in Preble County.
News Center 7 has contacted the OSHP to determine what caused the crash and the severity of the injuries.
We will continue to follow this story.
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