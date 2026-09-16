Right lane closed after rollover crash involving semi on I-70 in Preble Co.; at least 1 injured

PREBLE COUNTY — State troopers and medics responded to a rollover crash involving a semi on Interstate 70 early Wednesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash happened just after 4 a.m. at the 4100 block of State Route 726 near I-70 in Preble County, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) dispatcher.

TRENDING STORIES:

The dispatcher said that the right lane is closed on I-70 just past State Route 726.

At least one person was injured, and the crash involved a semi.

OHGO’s website reports that State Route 726 is closed in both directions south of U.S. 40 in Preble County.

News Center 7 has contacted the OSHP to determine what caused the crash and the severity of the injuries.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]