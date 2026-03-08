UPDATE: All lanes open after crash in I-75 construction zone

HARRISON TWP. — UPDATE @ 5:50 P.M.
All lanes are back open on Interstate 75 in Montgomery County after a crash on Sunday.
Deputies responded to a crash just before 5 p.m. on northbound I-75 near Needmore Road.
The right lane was closed for almost an hour in the I-75 construction zone.
-INITIAL STORY-
A crash slowed down traffic on Interstate 75 in Montgomery County on Sunday afternoon.
Deputies and medics responded just before 5 p.m. to northbound I-75 near Needmore Road on a reported crash.
The right lane is currently closed, causing delays in the I-75 construction zone.
ODOT cameras show that deputies and medics are at the scene.
The contraflow lane is open.
News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone is injured and what caused the crash.
We will continue to follow this story.
