UPDATE: All lanes open after crash in I-75 construction zone

HARRISON TWP. — UPDATE @ 5:50 P.M.

All lanes are back open on Interstate 75 in Montgomery County after a crash on Sunday.

Deputies responded to a crash just before 5 p.m. on northbound I-75 near Needmore Road.

The right lane was closed for almost an hour in the I-75 construction zone.

-INITIAL STORY-

A crash slowed down traffic on Interstate 75 in Montgomery County on Sunday afternoon.

Deputies and medics responded just before 5 p.m. to northbound I-75 near Needmore Road on a reported crash.

The right lane is currently closed, causing delays in the I-75 construction zone.

ODOT cameras show that deputies and medics are at the scene.

The contraflow lane is open.

News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone is injured and what caused the crash.

We will continue to follow this story.

