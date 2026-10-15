All lanes back open after crash on I-70 in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — Officers responded to a crash on Interstate 70 in Huber Heights on Thursday.
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The crash happened at around 7:19 a.m. on eastbound I-70 near the State Route 4 and State Route 235 exit.
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All lanes are back open.
OHGO cameras showed the right lane was blocked.
It appears that a van was involved in the wreck.
News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and if anyone was injured.
We will continue to follow this story.
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