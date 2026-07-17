Right lane closed due to crash on I-75 in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — State troopers and medics responded to a crash on Interstate 75 in Miami County early Friday.

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The crash was reported around 5 a.m. on I-75 northbound past the N. County Road 25A exit, according to Miami County dispatchers.

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OHGO’s website indicated that the right lane is closed on I-75 NB approaching the Miami/Shelby County line.

Dispatchers told News Center 7 that there were injuries in this crash.

We are working to learn what caused the crash and will continue to follow this story.

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