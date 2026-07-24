Right lane closed, hazmat requested after semi crash on I-75 in Miami Co.

MIAMI COUNTY — Several officers and firefighters responded to a semi crash on Interstate 75 in Miami County.
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The crash was reported around 8:07 a.m. on northbound I-75 just past State Route 41, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) dispatchers.
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Dispatchers confirmed to News Center 7 that the crash involved a semi and a tanker.
They said that hazmat was requested for a fuel leak.
Medics were also requested, but OSHP is not sure of any injuries.
News Center 7 will continue to update this developing story.
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