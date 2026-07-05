UPDATE: All lanes back open after crash in I-75 construction zone

DAYTON — -UPDATE @ 6:45 P.M.
All lanes are back open after a crash on Interstate 75 in Montgomery County.
Officers responded to a crash around 5:15 p.m. on I-75 Northbound near State Route 4.
-INITIAL STORY-
Officers and medics responded to a crash on Interstate 75 in Montgomery County.
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The crash was reported around 5:15 p.m. on I-75 northbound near State Route 4.
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OHGO cameras show that the right lanes are closed on I-75 NB.
The contraflow lane is open on I-75 NB.
News Center 7 is working to determine what caused the crash and how many people were injured.
We will continue to update this story.
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