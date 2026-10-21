All lanes back open after crash on I-75 in Moraine

MORAINE — Officers and medics responded to a crash on Interstate 75 in Moraine on Wednesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash happened at around 6:15 a.m. on southbound I-75 between Carillon Boulevard and Dryden Road.

TRENDING STORIES:

OHGO cameras show that all lanes are back open.

The right lanes were previously closed.

Two vehicles appear to be involved in the wreck.

News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group