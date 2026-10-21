All lanes back open after crash on I-75 in Moraine

MORAINE — Officers and medics responded to a crash on Interstate 75 in Moraine on Wednesday.
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The crash happened at around 6:15 a.m. on southbound I-75 between Carillon Boulevard and Dryden Road.
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OHGO cameras show that all lanes are back open.
The right lanes were previously closed.
Two vehicles appear to be involved in the wreck.
News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured.
We will continue to follow this story.
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