Right lane closed due to crash on I-75 in Miami County

TROY — Officers and medics responded to a crash on Interstate 75 in Miami County on Saturday.

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The crash was reported on northbound I-75 near State Route 41.

TRENDING STORIES:

OHGO cameras show that the right lane are closed on I-75.

Traffic is slowly moving in the left lane in wet driving conditions on I-75.

We are seeing delays between 15 and 20 minutes on I-75.

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and if anyone was injured.

We will continue to follow this story.

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