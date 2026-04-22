Ring camera captures suspects breaking into cars in Riverside neighborhood

People in a Riverside neighborhood said someone broke into their cars early Wednesday morning.

RIVERSIDE — People in a Riverside neighborhood said someone broke into their cars early Wednesday morning.

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As reported on News Center 7 at 5:30, this happened on Wagon Wheel Drive.

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Curtis West said he was in his garage smoking a cigarette at 3 a.m. when he heard something weird.

“I heard the car door unlock, and I thought that’s kind of strange,” West said.

He said he started listening through the garage door.

“15-20 seconds later, I hear the neighbor’s car start up, and back out of the driveway, I’m like something’s wrong,” West said.

He decided to head outside to see what was going on.

“They got spooked because they heard me talking to my buddy on the phone,” West said.

News Center 7 pieced together a timeline of Ring camera videos.

At 3:05 a.m., the video shows a white car coming down the street, stopping, and letting people out to check cars.

From a different camera angle, the car is spotted driving off less than 10 minutes later.

That’s right after West called Riverside police.

He noticed that all three of his cars had been broken into.

“They got my pistol, and like I said, I was right there. If they had been here 10 minutes earlier, I would’ve been in my car,” West said.

Police showed up around 3:45 a.m. In the video, they are spotted shining their lights and searching for evidence.

West is concerned about his gun getting into the hands of a criminal.

“Well, I don’t like the fact that the gun got out there, and it’s crazy that 10 minutes earlier I would’ve caught ‘em,” West said. “It doesn’t feel safe.”

Police said they are looking for a suspect who they believe is gang-affiliated.

West said he feels violated, and he’s considering moving.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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