Ring cutting kit saves wedding band without damage

BEAVERCREEK TOWNSHIP — A local fire department experienced a rare call after a man’s wedding ring became stuck on his finger.

The Beavercreek Township Fire Department shared this rare call on social media, stating this is something that they encounter only a few times a year.

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Without damaging the ring, crews used a Dolphin Ring Cutter kit that includes specialized tools designed to safely and effectively remove rings.

If other methods are unsuccessful, the kit also includes a battery-powered saw.

For this specific case, crews were able to remove the ring with a mini finger blood pressure cuff. The device helped to reduce swelling, allowing crews to safely remove the ring without damaging it.

The Dolphin Ring Cutter Kit, estimated at $3,320, is now being carried by Rescue 61.

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