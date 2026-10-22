Rising fuel costs squeeze Dayton drivers as holidays approach

DAYTON — Gas prices in Dayton have jumped to $4.49 per gallon in recent days, creating financial strain for local drivers as the holiday season approaches.

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The price increase comes during Ohio’s gas tax holiday. Without the tax relief, drivers in the state would be paying nearly $4.90 per gallon at the pump.

University of Dayton students Richard Remley and Jack Demeo said rising fuel costs are difficult to manage ahead of the holidays. Remley said he and other students have resorted to walking long distances to avoid driving expenses.

“Yeah, we’re just walking everywhere now. It takes me like 50 minutes to get to like Walmart. It sucks,” Remley said.

Demeo noted that high prices create an added financial burden for college students.

“It’s brutal. I mean, $4.49 for gas, it’s not even reasonable. I think it’s ridiculous. For college students, we’ve got to pay for a lot of stuff, and it kind of sucks,” Demeo said.

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Rising fuel prices also impact workers who drive for a living, including Lyft driver Roxanne Simon.

Simon explained that she manages fuel costs by taking advantage of grocery store rewards programs.

“If you go to Kroger, save use some points because I go grocery shopping a lot so I just had a dollar off,” Simon said.

Drivers can also take steps to conserve fuel before heading out on the road, according to Chelsea Sick, public and government affairs manager with AAA Club Alliance. Sick advised drivers to check tire pressure and utilize highway driving features.

“Make sure that before you go on those trips, your cars are prepared. Make sure that your tires are inflated. Be prepared to use your cruise control on the interstate. That can really help save some money on gas,” Sick said.

Sick added that increased diesel prices can drive up the broader costs of food and holiday gifts.

She encouraged drivers to build their personal budgets around current market rates.

“Make sure that you are basing those budgets off of what the prices are now, and if the prices do go down then you will have a little extra wiggle room in that budget,” Sick said.

AAA said average gas prices in Ohio this time last year were just around $3 a gallon.

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