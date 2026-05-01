Rising gas prices strain Meals on Wheels drivers delivering to seniors

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Meals on Wheels drivers are facing increased financial strain due to rising gas prices while continuing their essential food deliveries to vulnerable elderly and disabled individuals across four counties.

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The non-profit organization operates on a fixed budget, making it difficult to absorb the higher fuel costs impacting its dedicated staff.

Despite the challenges, drivers are maintaining their routes to ensure clients in Montgomery, Greene, Miami, and Darke counties receive daily hot meals.

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Samantha Asher, nutrition operations director for Meals on Wheels, noted the significant impact of current gas prices on drivers.

Asher highlighted the dedication of her team despite the economic pressures.

“I mean, $5 a gallon is pretty high up there, so we’ve got a really dedicated staff,” she said.

Meals on Wheels employs 43 drivers who cover 60 routes daily.

Half of these drivers use fleet vehicles, while the other half rely on their personal cars for deliveries.

For drivers using personal vehicles, the program offers a set reimbursement for fuel.

This reimbursement rate cannot currently be increased.

Asher emphasized the commitment of her staff to their clients.

“We are unable to raise that but we have a very dedicated staff to our seniors and they really form that bond,” Asher stated. “And they really want to see their clients and make sure they get a hot meal every day.”

With the sustained high cost of fuel, some drivers have adjusted their work to ensure all deliveries are made.

Gas prices were observed at approximately $4.99 per gallon recently, with advertised discounts bringing prices to $4.89 per gallon.

To manage the routes, some drivers have increased their daily workload. “Some drivers may have to double up on their routes so they may be delivering up to 30 people a day,” Asher added.

There is currently no relief in sight for the rising fuel costs impacting the non-profit.

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