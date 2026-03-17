Riverside officer seriously injured after being hit by vehicle on US 35

RIVERSIDE — A Riverside police officer is recovering after being hit by a car on US 35 Tuesday night.

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Officers responded to a crash on Eastbound US 35 near Woodman Drive around 9:20 p.m.

While securing the crash scene, Officer C. Mackie was hit by a driver, according to Riverside Police Chief Angela Jackson.

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Officer Mackie was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries, but is currently reported to be in good condition.

The driver who hit the officer was not injured.

Jackson added that there was no suspicion of drug or alcohol use by the driver involved.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

We’re working to learn more, including whether the driver is currently facing any charges.

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