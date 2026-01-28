Road blocked after water main break in Dayton neighborhood

The water main break was reported in the area of Burkhardt Avenue and Hayden Avenue.

DAYTON — A water main break is blocking a road in Dayton on Tuesday night.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, the water main break was reported in the area of Burkhardt Avenue and Hayden Avenue.

The entire region is under an Extreme Cold Warning until noon on Wednesday.

Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney said low temperatures will fall to -5 to -10 degrees across the region Tuesday night. Even with lighter wind, wind chills will likely be -20 or colder.

News Center 7 crews on scene saw several city crews blocking the area. There were also several inches of water across the road that was freezing.

“There’s a ton of it, like I said, that’s the stuff that got me, I was like, it looks like water, and I go and step on it, and it’s like I’m starting to ice skate,” Antonio Garcia said.

Garcia is a door-to-door salesman in Dayton.

He was on his way home from work when he stumbled upon the water main break.

Garcia said he almost slipped several times, and some of the sidewalks are impossible to walk on.

“It’s been difficult, I’m a door-to-door salesman. So we quite literally have to walk in this all day, and it’s just, it is brutal,” he said.

A woman reached out to News Center 7 about this water main break. She lives a few streets from the intersection.

News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson stopped by her house. She didn’t want to talk, but she did show our crews that her water wasn’t working.

As some crews worked to get the water back on, others dumped salt on the road where the water was quickly starting to freeze.

Garcia was glad his night outdoors was almost over. But to get home, the rest of his walk was uphill.

“It’s kind of hard to maneuver upward with everything going on, but you know, I’m making my way through it,” he said.

