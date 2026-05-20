Road to close in Huber Heights for storm sewer pipe maintenance

HUBER HEIGHTS — A road in Huber Heights will close on Thursday for storm sewer pipe maintenance.

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The City of Huber Heights announced on social media that Fishburg Road east of Bellefontaine Road will be closed on Thursday, May 21.

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The closure will last from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Crews will be replacing a storm sewer pipe across the roadway.

Drivers should use Chambersburg Road and Kitridge Road to get around the closure. Detour signage will be posted.

Residents who live within the closure area will still have access to their driveways during the construction.

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