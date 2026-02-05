Road closed after semi hits 2 poles, overturns in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — A semi crash has shut down a portion of US 42 in Greene County.

The crash was reported around 2:10 p.m. on US 42, near Tarbox Cemetery Road, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher.

The semi reportedly hit two power poles and overturned.

A state trooper on the scene told News Center 7 that the crash has caused a power outage in the area.

Photos sent in by an iWitness7 viewer show that it’s a Dollar General semi.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

