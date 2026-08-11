UPDATE: Road reopened in Clay Township following early morning person-down call

CLAY TOWNSHIP — UPDATE @ 6: 20 A.M.
The intersection at Upper Lewisburg Salem at Brookville Salem Road has since reopened, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.
Initial Story:
Crews are on the scene investigating a person-down call in Clay Township.
The call came out just after 5 a.m. to Upper Lewisburg Salem at Brookville Salem Road, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.
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Unknown injuries have been reported.
The dispatcher confirmed that Upper Lewisburg at Brookville Salem Road is closed as law enforcement investigates.
We will continue to follow this story.
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