Road closed due to power line, tree down in Montgomery County

WEST CARROLLTON — A Montgomery County road is closed on Sunday morning due to a power line and a tree lying across the road.

The road is closed in the 600 block of West Central Avenue in West Carrollton, according to a Centerville Dispatcher.

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The dispatcher said they are waiting for AES to respond to the scene and did not give an estimate of when the road would reopen.

We will continue to follow this story.

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