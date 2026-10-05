Road closed after police, SWAT respond to barricaded subject in Xenia

XENIA — A portion of a busy road is closed in Xenia due to a police and SWAT presence.

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The Xenia Police Department shared on social media that E. Main Street between Patton and Columbus Streets is closed.

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People are asked to avoid the area.

Xenia Police and Fire Dispatchers confirmed that police officers responded to the 600 block of E. Main Street.

Xenia Police confirmed on social media that officers, along with the Greene County Regional SWAT Team, are currently on scene of a barricaded subject on E. Main Street.

Police said that there is no reason to believe there is any threat to the general public.

News Center 7 has crews on scene and will update this story.

E Main Police Scene Xenia (Cody Butler/Staff)

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