Road closed in Riverside due to crash

RIVERSIDE — A road in Riverside is closed due to a crash on Wednesday.
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The Riverside Police Department is asking drivers to avoid Linden Avenue near Spaulding Road, according to a social media post from the department.
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There is a crash in the area, according to the post.
The area is temporarily closed, and motorists are asked to use alternate routes until the scene is cleared.
News Center 7 is working to learn what led up to the crash and if anyone was injured.
We will continue following this story.
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