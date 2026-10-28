Road closed in Riverside due to crash

FILE PHOTO: A road in Riverside is closed due to a crash on Wednesday.

RIVERSIDE — A road in Riverside is closed due to a crash on Wednesday.

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The Riverside Police Department is asking drivers to avoid Linden Avenue near Spaulding Road, according to a social media post from the department.

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There is a crash in the area, according to the post.

The area is temporarily closed, and motorists are asked to use alternate routes until the scene is cleared.

News Center 7 is working to learn what led up to the crash and if anyone was injured.

We will continue following this story.

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