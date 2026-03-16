Road closure to begin in Huber Heights neighborhood

HUBER HEIGHTS — A roadway in Huber Heights will be closed for 11 weeks.

A portion of Powell Road, located 0.5 miles west of Old Troy Pike, will be closed starting on Mar. 16 and ending on Jun. 1, according to a spokesperson.

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The road will be closed in order to realign the existing road to provide a safer curvature in the road.

Traffic will be detoured to Fishburg Road.

Residents living on that portion within the closure area will be given access to their driveways during the construction.

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