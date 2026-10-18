Road closure in Montgomery County to begin on Monday

MIAMISBURG — A local road in Montgomery County will be closed for about three weeks.

Lower Miamisburg Road and South Union Road will be closed at both intersections for culvert and pipe repair, according to a social media post.

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The closure will begin on Monday, Oct. 19.

Detour signs will be posted to guide drivers around the closure.

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