Road closure to start today in local township

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — A road closure in a local township is expected to start today.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Frederick Pike between US-40 and Meeker Road (north) in Butler Township will be closed starting today.

The closure is expected to last four days.

TRENDING STORIES:

Montgomery County Engineer crews will be replacing a culvert.

Drivers will be detoured to US-40, Dog Leg Road, and Little York Road.

Addresses from 9040 and up can be accessed from the north via US-40. Addresses from 9020 and down can be accessed from the south via Little York Road.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]