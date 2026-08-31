Road closure to start today in local township

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — A road closure in a local township is expected to start today.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Frederick Pike between US-40 and Meeker Road (north) in Butler Township will be closed starting today.
The closure is expected to last four days.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 7-year-old boy dead, 1 other child injured after rollover crash in Clark Co.; OVI suspected
- Person rescued from Terminal Tower elevator shaft
- 9 officers placed on leave after fatal shooting
Montgomery County Engineer crews will be replacing a culvert.
Drivers will be detoured to US-40, Dog Leg Road, and Little York Road.
Addresses from 9040 and up can be accessed from the north via US-40. Addresses from 9020 and down can be accessed from the south via Little York Road.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]