MIAMISBURG — All across the Miami Valley, cities are hosting their annual Thanksgiving morning races.

The Miamisburg Turkey Trot, hosted by the Ohio River Road Runners Club (ORRRC), is one of those races that kicks off this morning.

Runners have the option of running five miles or one mile.

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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson will be in Miamisburg, talking with racegoers ahead of the event LIVE on News Center 7’s Daybreak.

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Some runners train for the Turkey Trot, while others have said that they wing it.

News Center 7 spoke to Loren Anthes last year, who said he enjoys the feeling of showing up to Thanksgiving with bragging rights over his family members who didn’t run with him during the race.

“I like that air of superiority as I’m eating my second piece of pie,” he said.

The race proceeds benefit the ORRRC, which is dedicated to providing free or low-cost races to kids and adults.

The race starts at 8:30 a.m. in Riverfront Park with a shotgun start.

Roads around the race route will be closed starting at 7:15 a.m.

Roads will remain closed for the entire event and will reopen as participants clear the course.

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