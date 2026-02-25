Road crews begin construction on new roundabout at busy Miami Co. intersection

Photo contributed by City of Troy (via Facebook)

TROY — Crews have started work on a new roundabout at a Miami County intersection.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The City of Troy wrote in a social media post that construction has started at the intersection of Adams Street, Staunton Road, and Riverside Drive.

TRENDING STORIES:

Troy City Schools said that it will impact students.

“While the intersection remains open, several lanes are closed,” the school district said on social media. “If you or your student is driving to Troy Junior High School or Troy High School, particularly in the mornings, you may want to allow yourself extra travel time.”

The city that any full closures are scheduled for the end of school and the Troy Strawberry Festival.

Visit this website for more information.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group