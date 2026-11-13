Road improvement project expected to cause intermittent closures in Piqua until December

PIQUA — The City of Piqua is advising drivers about a lengthy road project beginning on Monday.

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Drivers should expect intermittent road and lane closures on Washington Road beginning Nov. 16.

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The project is expected to be completed by the first week of December.

Included in the work is the temporary closure of the intersection of Washington and Farrington Roads.

Drivers are strongly encouraged to use County Road 25A as an alternate route.

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