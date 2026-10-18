Road in Miami County to close today for concrete work

TROY — A local road in Miami County will be closed today.

West Main Street in Troy will be closed on Sunday, Oct. 18 for concrete work, according to a social media post.

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The road will be closed on West Main Street between Oxford and Cherry Streets.

The closure is expected to begin at 8 a.m. and is scheduled to last until 4 p.m.

Detours will be posted for drivers in the area.

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