Road milling to impact drivers in Centerville this week

CENTERVILLE — Road work will impact drivers and Centerville this week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The City of Centerville shared on social media that crews are scheduled to begin milling E. Whipp Road near Wilmington Pike today.

TRENDING STORIES:

Once milling is complete, paving will follow.

The City said work is expected to be completed by Wednesday.

The work is part of the ongoing Whipp Road and Old Whipp Court Concrete and Paving Project.

The City recommends that drivers plan for possible delays or consider using an alternate route while crews are working.

Whipp Rd Milling Centerville (City of Centerville)

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group