Road repairs close road for 2 days in local neighborhood

CLAYTON — A roadway will be closed for two days for roadway repairs in Clayton.
Haber Road will be closed on Monday Mar. 30, through Tuesday Mar. 31, according to a social media post.
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National Road at Haber Road will be open with flaggers.
Crews will be performing full-depth repairs, including removing damaged pavement, installing a new base, and resurfacing the roadway to create a smoother and more durable drive surface.
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