Road widening project to cause lane closures in Clayton for several months

CLAYTON — A road-widening project will cause lane closures in Clayton for several months.

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The City of Clayton announced on social media that starting today, April 14, the southbound lane of Hoke Road from Smith Drive to Wenger Road will be closed, and southbound travel will not be permitted.

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The lane closure is expected to continue through September.

In September, the intersection of Hoke Road and Wenger Road will be closed for up to 60 days for the construction of a new roundabout.

This work is part of Phase I of the Hoke Road Widening Project, which will:

Improve traffic flow and reduce congestion

Enhance safety with a new roundabout

Add sidewalks and a multi-use path

Install new lighting

Extend water and sewer infrastructure along the corridor

Drivers should plan ahead, use alternative routes, and allow for extra travel time.

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