Road work closes part of busy Dayton road this weekend

DAYTON — Part of a busy road is closed in Dayton this weekend.

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The City of Dayton announced on social media that part of Needmore is closed until Sunday evening due to water line work.

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The city closed eastbound Needmore Road at Successful Way near Wagner Ford Road, according to the social media post.

Eastbound traffic will be diverted onto Successful Way, while westbound Needmore traffic will be maintained.

The water line work started on Saturday morning.

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