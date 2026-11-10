Road work to impact drivers in Greene County for 2 weeks

Road work to impact drivers in Greene County for 2 weeks

GREENE COUNTY — A road in Greene County will be under construction for the next two weeks.

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The Greene County Engineer’s Office announced on Monday that construction crews will be repairing a sanitary main for the new Oberer Housing Developments of Bridle Wood and Walnut Ridge on North Alpha Bellbrook Road, Indian Ripple Road, and Shakertown Road.

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Work is expected to be completed from Monday, Nov. 9 through Friday, Nov. 20, weather and equipment permitting.

Two-way, one-lane traffic will be maintained with temporary signals through the work zone.

The county is asking drivers to be patient, reduce their speed, and exercise caution when traveling through the work zone. Drivers should expect delays and plan accordingly.

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