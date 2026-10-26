Road work, lane restrictions to impact drivers in several local cities this week

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Drivers in the area of Moraine, Kettering, and Miami Township will be impacted by traffic restrictions this week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Montgomery County Environmental Service (MCES) announced that motorists in the area of Moraine, Kettering, and Miami Township will face upcoming traffic restrictions on West Stroop Road this week.

The MCES will be conducting pre-digging operations and water valve installation at two locations.

The first location will be near the Lamme Road intersection. The second location is near the Kettering Boulevard intersection.

TRENDING STORIES:

Work is expected to begin at 7 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 26, with pre-digging operations expected to take approximately eight hours.

Following excavation, openings will be plated to maintain roadway safety.

The water valve installations are scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 28, beginning at 8 a.m.

Installation work is also expected to take approximately eight hours.

During both phases of work, eastbound and westbound traffic on West Stroop Road will be shifted to the outside lanes, with one lane of traffic maintained in each direction.

Traffic restrictions will be in place at both the pre-digging and valve installation locations.

The work will be completed using two separate traffic control setups. Once work is finished at one location, crews and equipment will be relocated to the next location.

Motorists should anticipate changing traffic patterns as work progresses.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution when traveling through the work zone, follow posted signs and traffic control devices, and allow additional time for travel.

Motorists should remain alert for construction crews and equipment throughout the project.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group