Roads closed due to high water across region

MIAMI VALLEY — Some roads are closed due to high water across the region on Thursday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Heavy rain moved through the area early Thursday.

TRENDING STORIES:

OHGO’s website reports that State Route 725 is closed in both directions from Bellbrook Avenue to Penewit Road in Greene County.

This is one of several area roads prone to flooding.

Beavercreek dispatchers confirmed with News Center 7 that two intersections are closed due to high water:

E Patterson Road and County Line Road

E Patterson Road and Research Blvd

News Center 7 will continue to update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]