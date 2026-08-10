Roblox accused of failing to protect children, misleading investors in class-action lawsuit

FILE PHOTO: A lawsuit has been filed against Roblox.

OHIO — Ohio has joined a class-action lawsuit filed against video game developer Roblox.

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The office of Ohio Attorney General Andy Wilson is seeking lead-plaintiff status in a securities class-action lawsuit that accuses Roblox of misleading investors about child safety protections on its digital platform.

The lawsuit, pending before the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, seeks damages for the financial losses caused by the company’s wrongdoing. Roblox executives David Baszucki, Naveen Chopra and Michael Guthrie are also named as defendants.

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“Roblox lied to investors and failed to protect children from online predators,” Wilson said. “We’re taking action to recover millions in lost pension funds and to make it clear that tech companies must be held accountable when they put kids in harm’s way.”

Wilson’s office filed a motion on Friday to lead the case on behalf of the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System (OPERS) and the State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio (STRS).

The lawsuit alleges that Roblox, headquartered in San Mateo, California, falsely portrayed its platform as a safe space for children while failing to implement basic protections against online predators.

The alleged deception fueled billions of losses for investors, including a combined $21.5 million for OPERS and STRS from October 2024 through April 2026.

The lawsuit alleges that while marketing itself as a safe, family-friendly platform for kids, Roblox allegedly operated an unregulated digital environment where child predators and sexual content flourished.

The lawsuit asserts that the company’s lack of safety features left children vulnerable to “rampant exploitation”.

A series of regulatory actions that forced Roblox to implement mandatory age verification and communication limits between adults and minors ultimately revealed the reality.

In April 2026, Roblox announced that these safety measures caused user growth to plummet and lowered its annual revenue projection by $1 billion.

The disclosures triggered a stock drop of 18%, wiping out $6 billion in market value.

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