Rock legends ZZ Top coming to Fraze Pavilion

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 23: ZZ Top performs onstage during Day 1 of Eric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival at Crypto.com Arena on September 23, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Crossroads Guitar Festival)

KETTERING — ZZ Top is coming to Kettering this summer.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The rock legends behind hits like “Sharp Dressed Man” and “La Grange” are set to perform at the Fraze Pavilion on Sunday, Aug. 30, at 7:30 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

ZZ Top currently features longtime members Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard, as well as Elwood Francis, who joined the band in 2021.

Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday, April 24, at 10 a.m. More information on ticket prices and the show can be found here.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group