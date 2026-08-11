Rod Stewart cancels previously postponed Cincinnati concert following coronary stent procedure

CINCINNATI — The Rod Stewart concert that was postponed in Cincinnati over the weekend has now been cancelled.
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The show was originally set to take place Sunday at Riverbend Music Center but was postponed due to an “unforeseen but minor medical procedure.”
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In an update on Tuesday, the venue revealed that the 81-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has “successfully undergone a routine coronary stent procedure.”
“On the advice of his doctors, he will take the next four weeks to recuperate and regain full fitness before returning to the stage,” the statement read, adding that he wouldn’t be able to continue his current tour dates.
Refunds will be available at the point of purchase.
Those who purchased tickets at the Taft Theatre or The Andrew J Brady Music Center box offices are advised to bring their tickets to the box office during business hours to get a full refund.
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