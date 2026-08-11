Roof collapses after tree falls on Harrison Twp. home

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Two people are not able to stay in their home tonight after a tree fell on it.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Acting Harrison Township Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Cody King said crews were called out to E. Orchard Springs Drive on reports of a structural collapse at a home.

TRENDING STORIES:

King said it appeared that part of one tree fell and knocked down another tree onto the house, causing significant damage.

Part of the roof and walls fell into the house.

Those inside the house were able to get out and were treated for minor injuries, according to King.

The American Red Cross was called to assist the residents.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]