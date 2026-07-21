Roof work to temporarily close Piqua’s Municipal Government Complex on Wednesday

PIQUA — Piqua’s Municipal Government Complex will be temporarily closed on Wednesday.

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The closure will last from noon to 5 p.m. to accommodate roof repairs, the city announced in a release.

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The temporary closure will affect access to the city’s utility payment drop box, so those looking to make utility payments should plan accordingly.

The repairs will be to the west side of the complex and will require a lift to access the building’s dormers.

For safety reasons, the city will install barricades to temporarily close the Water Street entrance while the work is done. The Downing Street entrance will remain open.

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