‘Roseanne,’ ‘Marty Supreme’ star to speak at Yellow Springs Film Festival’s Mini-Fest

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 26: Sandra Bernhard attends Survival of the Thickest Season 2 NYC Premiere on March 26, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Netflix)

Survival of the Thickest Season 2 NYC Premiere

DAYTON — Actress Sandra Bernhard is coming to Dayton this spring.

Bernhard will be in conversation as part of the Yellow Springs Film Festival’s Mini-Fest in April.

The event is set to take place on April 4 at The Brightside in Dayton.

“Bold, brilliant, and unapologetically original, Sandra has captivated audiences for decades across film, television, comedy, and music,” film festival organizers said in a social media post.

Bernhard is known for roles in films like “The King of Comedy” and “Marty Supreme,” as well as television shows like “Roseanne,” “American Horror Story,” and “Pose.”

She’s also set to star in the upcoming season of “The White Lotus.”

A meet-and-greet is set to follow the event.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

