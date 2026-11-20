MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (RTA) will offer free rides systemwide for Thanksgiving Day.
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The free rides are aimed at helping residents attend holiday gatherings and community events.
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This will be available all day on both fixed-route and paratransit routes.
RTA encourages riders to use the Transit app to find the nearest bus stop near their polling location.
Visit RTA’s website for information.
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