RTA offering free rides on Memorial Day

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (RTA) will be offering free rides in observance of Memorial Day on Monday.

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The free rides will be systemwide.

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This will include fixed-route buses and RTA Connect, which is the ADA paratransit service.

The RTA call center will also be open during regular hours.

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