RTA offering free rides for Veterans Day

The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (RTA) will offer free rides systemwide for Veterans Day.

MIAMI VALLEY — The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (RTA) will offer free rides systemwide for Veterans Day.

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The RTA will be offering free rides systemwide to the public on Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11, in honor of all active-duty military members and veterans.

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This is so that anyone who wants to participate in area Veterans Day events has access to transportation.

The free service includes fixed-route buses traveling throughout the transit system, as well as rides on RTA Connect, the agency’s ADA paratransit service.

The RTA’s military-themed bus will also be participating in the Dayton VA Medical Center’s Veterans Day parade today at 11 a.m. on the hospital campus at 4100 W. Third Street.

RTA employs more than 50 veterans and recognizes its veterans and active military members through the Eugene A. Rhodes Veterans Memorial, located at 600 Longworth Street in Dayton.

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