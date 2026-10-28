ELECTION 2026: RTA providing free rides on Election Day

Greater RTA Dayton, "We are RTA"

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Greater Dayton RTA will provide free rides to provide access for the upcoming election on Tuesday.

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The free rides will be systemwide and apply to both RTA’s fixed-route and paratransit services, RTA announced on Wednesday.

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“RTA recognizes the importance of reliable transportation in helping residents exercise their right to vote,” an RTA spokesperson said.

RTA encourages riders to use the Transit app to find the nearest bus stop near their polling location.

Visit RTA’s website for information.

Montgomery County voters can confirm their polling locations here.

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