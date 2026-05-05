RTA providing free rides for today’s primary election

DAYTON — The Greater Dayton RTA will provide free rides to provide access for today’s primary election.

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The free rides will be systemwide and apply to both RTA’s fixed route and paratransit service, according to an RTA spokesperson.

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They encourage riders to use the Transit app to find the nearest bus stop near their polling location.

“RTA recognizes the importance of reliable transportation on Election Day. RTA has provided free rides for all elections since 2018,” the spokesperson said.

Visit RTA’s website for information.

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